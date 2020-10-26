Police identify suspect in theft of guitars from Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Niagara Falls say they have recovered three guitars that were stolen from the Hard Rock Cafe on Falls Avenue last week, but have yet to arrest the suspect involved.

Investigators say the guitars – including one signed by three members of Pink Floyd – were taken around 10:30 a.m. in a theft at the bar on Oct. 18.

The other two guitars stolen were from Neil Young and Guns N’ Roses.

The suspect is a 44-year-old man who has significant ties to the Waterloo and Cambridge areas.

The accused is facing two charges: theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

He was last seen wearing a black and white ball cap, black hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 ext. 9584.

Media Release – NRPS Seek Assistance from Public in Identifying a Suspect in Relation to a Theft – Update 1 – WANTED https://t.co/j46DhRwMbb pic.twitter.com/0QsabRfxHZ — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 24, 2020