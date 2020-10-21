Pink Floyd, Neil Young guitars stolen from Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls: police

Police in Niagara Falls are looking for a suspect they believe stole three guitars that were wall decorations at the Hard Rock Cafe on Falls Avenue.
Investigators say the guitars – including one signed by three members of Pink Floyd – were taken in an alleged theft at the bar on Sunday.
The other two guitars stolen were from Neil Young and Guns N’ Roses.
The suspect is believed to be a man in his 30s with a medium build wearing a black and white ball cap, black hoodie and black shorts.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 2200.
