Crime

Pink Floyd, Neil Young guitars stolen from Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 12:52 pm
Police say three autograph guitars were stolen from the Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls on Tuesday Oct. 21, 2020.
Police say three autograph guitars were stolen from the Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls on Tuesday Oct. 21, 2020. Niagara Regional Police

Police in Niagara Falls are looking for a suspect they believe stole three guitars that were wall decorations at the Hard Rock Cafe on Falls Avenue.

Investigators say the guitars – including one signed by three members of Pink Floyd – were taken in an alleged theft at the bar on Sunday.

The other two guitars stolen were from Neil Young and Guns N’ Roses.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 30s with a medium build wearing a black and white ball cap, black hoodie and black shorts.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 2200.

