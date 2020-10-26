Menu

Crime

Halloween decorations stolen from Île-Bizard front lawn

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 11:17 am
Click to play video 'Halloween Decorations Stolen' Halloween Decorations Stolen
Thieves spoil the Halloween spirit by stealing outdoor decorations from a home in l’île Bizard.

Halloween decorations were stolen from a front lawn display in Île-Bizard over the weekend.

Home security footage appears to show two men driving away in a white pickup truck with several decorations at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

“I woke one morning and realized they were gone,” homeowner François Fortin said.

Read more: The Avengers assemble alongside other famous superheroes at Montreal Halloween house

Fortin says the men looked like professionals taking three display items from his property.

“They unplugged them and knew exactly what they were doing,” Fortin said.

Two customized illuminated skulls and a tombstone were taken from the decorated front lawn on des Grives street.

Fortin said the items that were taken were not expensive.

He says he has had them for many years and will most likely not be able to replace them.

“It’s not the money, it’s the fact that they could do this,” Fortin said.

“I do this decorating for the kids.”

Read more: Saint-Lazare Halloween display creates COVID-19 controversy

Fortin says he has put up festive decorations for years and this is the first time he has had anything stolen.

Fortin believes his house was targeted.

Watching his security footage, Fortin says the same white truck was seen on Wednesday surveying the area.

Read more: Moncton woman creates COVID-19-friendly Halloween display

Fortin says he will be filing an official police report about the theft and will hand over all of the footage for the investigation.

“I want them to be caught for what they did,” Fortin said.

According to a Montreal police spokesperson, there have been no other reported thefts of Halloween decorations in the area.

Click to play video 'West Island couple creates COVID-19-friendly Halloween yard' West Island couple creates COVID-19-friendly Halloween yard
West Island couple creates COVID-19-friendly Halloween yard

 

