Crime

$4,200 in electronics shoplifted in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 11:01 am
Guelph police would like to speak to this person in connection to a shoplifting investigation.
Guelph police would like to speak to this person in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Supplied

Guelph police have released surveillance photos after over $4,200 in electronics were stolen from a store on Oct. 10.

It’s not clear which store they were taken from, but police say the theft happened in the area of Stone and Edinburgh roads.

The stolen items include five pairs of Apple AirPods, two pairs of Apple Airpods Pro, Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones, Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, two GoPro HERO9 and a GoPro MAX.

The total value is $4,202.91, according to police.

A police spokesperson said the suspect made several trips into the store in a matter of minutes while shoplifting the items.

The photos of an individual investigators would like to speak to show the same person wearing different clothing.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7286. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

