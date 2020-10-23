Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Severed deer head, threatening note left in front of Cambridge home

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A Cambridge resident awoke Friday morning to the gruesome sight of a severed deer head located at the front of their home, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to the home in the Galt area of Cambridge at around 8 a.m. after it was reported that the animal remains were found along with a threatening note.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in child pornography investigation

“As this is an active and ongoing investigation, I won’t able to provide specifics as to what the note said,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News. “We are reviewing the note.”

Trending Stories

Johnson said officers do not have suspect information but believe it is targeted as the note “did reference a personal dispute.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police would not provide further details on where exactly the Godfather-style incident occurred.

Read more: Police looking for 2 men who robbed Waterloo store with threats of violence

“We don’t want to expose the victim by any stretch,” Johnson said. “So that’s why we’re just limiting in terms of actual location.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information about the crime to call  519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsCambridge crimeWaterloo newsCambridge newsGalt crimeGalt newsSevedred Deer head CambridgeSevered deer headSevered deer head Galt
Flyers
More weekly flyers