Severed deer head, threatening note left in front of Cambridge home

A Cambridge resident awoke Friday morning to the gruesome sight of a severed deer head located at the front of their home, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to the home in the Galt area of Cambridge at around 8 a.m. after it was reported that the animal remains were found along with a threatening note.

“As this is an active and ongoing investigation, I won’t able to provide specifics as to what the note said,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News. “We are reviewing the note.”

Johnson said officers do not have suspect information but believe it is targeted as the note “did reference a personal dispute.”

Police would not provide further details on where exactly the Godfather-style incident occurred.

“We don’t want to expose the victim by any stretch,” Johnson said. “So that’s why we’re just limiting in terms of actual location.”

Police are asking anyone with relevant information about the crime to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.