Kitchener man arrested in child pornography investigation

A 30-year-old Kitchener man was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police on Thursday after an investigation into child pornography.
Police say the investigation began in August after complaints were received from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about someone uploading child sexual exploitation media to a social media group in May.
Police raided a home on Traynor Avenue in Kitchener on Thursday.
Police say the man is facing several charges including possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and distributing child pornography.
