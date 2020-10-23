Kitchener man arrested in child pornography investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 30-year-old Kitchener man was arrested by Waterloo Regional Police on Thursday after an investigation into child pornography.

Police say the investigation began in August after complaints were received from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about someone uploading child sexual exploitation media to a social media group in May.

Read more: Fires set at three Walmarts in Kitchener and Waterloo

Police raided a home on Traynor Avenue in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police say the man is facing several charges including possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and distributing child pornography.

Advertisement