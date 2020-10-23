Man stops his friend from drinking and driving, fight ensues: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

It appears a man was just trying to do the right thing by not letting his friend drink and drive in Guelph, Ont., on Thursday night, but it resulted in a fight and Guelph police being called.

Officers were dispatched to a restaurant near Clair Road and Gordon Street at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a fight outside.

Police said a drunk man had left the restaurant and tried to drive away but his friend stopped him which led to the fight.

Police were then called and the 32-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving.

No one was injured and the status of the friendship is unclear at this point.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region