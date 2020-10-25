Search underway for mushroom pickers missing near Pemberton

Send this page to someone via email

A massive search was underway Sunday for a father and son from the Lil’wat Nation who went missing on a mushroom picking excursion this week.

The two men had ventured into the Upper Mackenzie Basin, north of Pemberton, according to Pemberton RCMP.

The Lil’wat Nation has identified the men as River Leo and Peter Oleski, and said no one had heard from them since about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Members of the Lil’wat community and tribal police began a search Thursday night, and have since been joined by the RCMP, regional search-and-rescue crews and military aircraft.

The Lil’wat nation says the men’s red, 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up was found near the Mackenzie Basin upper paragliding launch.



“Myself, Kúkpi7 Gélpcal (Cultural Chief Ashley Joseph), council and appointed leadership are grateful for the time that has been invested in searching for River and Peter,” said Kúkwpi7 Skalúlmecw Chief Dean Nelson on Facebook.

Multiple search and rescue teams were on the ground Sunday assisting in the search.

Police are asking anyone in the Mackenzie Basin area to keep an eye out for the men.

Peter Oleski, 48, is described as six feet two inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a dark grey sweater.

River Leo, 21, is described as six feet two inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.