Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Search underway for mushroom picker missing for two weeks in northwestern B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 6:00 pm
Click to play video 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you.

A search was underway in northwestern B.C. on Tuesday for a mushroom picker not seen in almost two weeks.

Thomas Dominic Dennis was last seen by another mushroom picker around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 near Price Creek Forest Service Road in Cedarvale, north of Terrace.

Dennis was not prepared to be out overnight, New Hazleton RCMP said, nor did he have any provisions such as food or winter clothing.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw him on the day he disappeared.

He is described as Indigenous, 79 years old, wearing blue jeans, a black cap, black rubber boots and a grey-checked sweater.

Have you seen Thomas Dominic Dennis?
Have you seen Thomas Dominic Dennis?. New Hazelton RCMP

Search and rescue crews and the Indigenous community of Gitwangak were called in to assist the RCMP’s canine and air units.

