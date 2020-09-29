Search underway for mushroom picker missing for two weeks in northwestern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A search was underway in northwestern B.C. on Tuesday for a mushroom picker not seen in almost two weeks.

Thomas Dominic Dennis was last seen by another mushroom picker around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 near Price Creek Forest Service Road in Cedarvale, north of Terrace.

Dennis was not prepared to be out overnight, New Hazleton RCMP said, nor did he have any provisions such as food or winter clothing.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw him on the day he disappeared.

He is described as Indigenous, 79 years old, wearing blue jeans, a black cap, black rubber boots and a grey-checked sweater.

Have you seen Thomas Dominic Dennis?. New Hazelton RCMP

Search and rescue crews and the Indigenous community of Gitwangak were called in to assist the RCMP’s canine and air units.