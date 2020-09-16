Nakusp RCMP searching for missing Nelson man who left vehicle in ferry lineup

Send this page to someone via email

Nakusp RCMP say a man has vanished as his truck was left behind in a ferry lineup.

Nakusp RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Nelson resident, Rodney Hawkins, whose truck was found empty at the Galena Bay ferry terminal.

The white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck was found on Sept. 15, around 9:40 p.m. in the lineup to the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry in Galena Bay.

“RCMP is now searching for the vehicle’s registered owner, Rodney Hawkins, who is considered a missing person at this time,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey wrote in a release.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, however, police and Rodney’s family are very concerned for his health and well-being.” Tweet This

Police are appealing to any other ferry users who may have noticed the truck at the terminal or the occupant to come forward.

“The GMC quad-cab pickup truck, which had a black Yakima bike pad over the rear tailgate, was the fourth vehicle in the lineup, in the left hand lane and investigators believe that the vehicle entered the ferry lineup at approximately 6 p.m.,” wrote O’Donaghey.

Rodney Hawkins went missing at the Galena Bay ferry terminal on Sept. 15th, 2020. RCMP

Rodney Hawkins is described as:

Caucasian man

54-years-old

5 ft. 10 in. (178 cm)

160 lbs.

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodney Hawkins, or has any dash camera footage that may be of interest to investigators is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.