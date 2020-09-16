Video footage shows Surrey RCMP officers getting swarmed by large group of kids, adults

Send this page to someone via email

Video footage shared on social media shows RCMP officers being surrounded and harassed by a large group of kids and adults earlier this week in Surrey, B.C.

Officers were responding to a report of an unattended child in the Newton neighbourhood around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police said.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko said a group of about 10 to 15 minors and adults had a “very hostile and oppositional reaction” to officers attending the area.

The officers were the subject of attacks with rocks and other objects and physically assaulted, according to RCMP.

Footage appears to show one youth trying to rip the side mirror off of an RCMP cruiser and throwing a shoe at one of the officers.

One officer also chased after a youth who allegedly threw something that struck the officer in the head, police said.

“While he’s trying to arrest that young man for the assault, the child is being held onto by other youth that were there,” Sturko said.

“Another [officer] comes to his assistance to help him make that arrest, and that officer — a female officer — was then punched in the head several times by some of the people in the crowd.”

One youth was arrested for obstruction, a second for assault, and a third for mischief, Sturko said.

No charges have been laid yet.

Mounties said they would like to speak to witnesses and anyone who may have additional video of the incident.

