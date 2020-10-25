Ontario woman dies in Manitoba multi-vehicle car crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say on Saturday evening at around 9:15 p.m., Oakbank RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12, just north of Garven Road.

Police say their initial investigation shows that a southbound SUV lost control and entered the lane of a northbound pickup truck, and the vehicles collided head-on.

Police say the 34-year-old driver and lone occupant of the SUV, from Neebing, Ont., was taken to local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, from Lockport, Man., was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have determined a third vehicle was at the scene and may have been involved in the collision.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the collision to contact Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.