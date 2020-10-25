Drive-by shooting on Hamilton mountain, no one hurt

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured, but Hamilton police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the mountain.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, police say a light-coloured, two-door vehicle was seen driving past a home on Locheed Drive, north of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway between Upper Ottawa Street and Upper Kenilworth Avenue.

According to police, multiple shots were fired at a residence before the vehicle fled the scene.

Hamilton Police Investigating Shooting on East Mountain https://t.co/5tvHdNaobV — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them and investigators are urging anyone in the area who has security cameras to check for any suspicious activity.

Police say residents can also contact Crime Stoppers.