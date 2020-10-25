Drive-by shooting on Hamilton mountain, no one hurt

No one was injured, but Hamilton police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the mountain.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, police say a light-coloured, two-door vehicle was seen driving past a home on Locheed Drive, north of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway between Upper Ottawa Street and Upper Kenilworth Avenue.
According to police, multiple shots were fired at a residence before the vehicle fled the scene.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact them and investigators are urging anyone in the area who has security cameras to check for any suspicious activity.
Police say residents can also contact Crime Stoppers.
