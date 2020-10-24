COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon’s Lighthouse shelter

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Lighthouse shelter in downtown Saskatoon.

The government declared the outbreak, according to the provincial COVID-19 website, on Friday, Oct. 23.

The website doesn’t provide any information other than the date but government policy defines a confirmed outbreak as two or more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Global News has reached out to the Lighthouse and a government spokesperson, but a response was not received by publishing time.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

