Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon’s Lighthouse shelter

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
A new pilot project being launched at the Lighthouse aims improve the lives and health care of Saskatoon's most vulnerable.
The Saskatchewan government declared the COVID-19 outbreak in the shelter on Friday. Meaghan Craig / Global News

The Saskatchewan government declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Lighthouse shelter in downtown Saskatoon.

The government declared the outbreak, according to the provincial COVID-19 website, on Friday, Oct. 23.

The website doesn’t provide any information other than the date but government policy defines a confirmed outbreak as two or more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Read more: How the Lighthouse in Saskatoon is helping keep the vulnerable safe during COVID-19

Global News has reached out to the Lighthouse and a government spokesperson, but a response was not received by publishing time.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus pandemic proves Canada can act ‘urgently’ on homelessness: advocate' Coronavirus pandemic proves Canada can act ‘urgently’ on homelessness: advocate
Coronavirus pandemic proves Canada can act ‘urgently’ on homelessness: advocate
CoronavirusSaskatchewan CoronavirusCovid19COVID-19 OutbreakSaskatoonShelterSaskatoon LighthouseLighthouse shelter
