New Brunswick reports two new coronavirus cases in Campbellton region

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, both in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

According to the province, the two cases involve an individual in their 20s and another in their 50s. Both of these cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

“We all have different and important roles in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a press release.

“Everyone needs to continue to follow public health measures no matter what corner of the province you live in.”

“Wash your hands, practise physical distancing, wear your mask, stay home when you are feeling sick and get tested for COVID-19,” she added.

According to Public Health, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 326 — 250 have recovered, there have been four deaths, and the number of active cases is 72.

Six patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Saturday, 96,192 tests have been conducted.

COVID-19 testing in Zone 5

The province also announced Saturday that testing is available this weekend for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19, but want to be tested.

Testing will be held over two days:

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Memorial Regional Civic Centre in Campbellton.

Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Inch Arran Arena in Dalhousie.

“No appointment is necessary. Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health,” the province said in a press release.

In the meantime, people with symptoms are being asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.