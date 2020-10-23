Orangeville man charged with driving impaired causing death of 19-year-old Mississauga man

Forty-eight-year-old Peter Simms of Orangeville has been in custody since a crash that left 19-year-old Jagrajan Brar of Mississauga dead in mid-October.

Appearing through telephone from the Maplehurst Correctional Complex, Simms, who is charged with dangerous operation while impaired causing death, dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, listened to the crown attorney told the court that a bail hearing tentatively planned for next week would be lengthy.

Simms, who has two previous convictions for impaired driving, was remanded in custody until Monday when the crown and defence are expected to update the justice of the peace on whether a bail hearing would be ready to proceed on Wednesday.

It was shortly after midnight on Oct. 10 when officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Mineola Road for a three-vehicle collision. Police alleged after the crash, Simms tried to flee the area on foot but was arrested. He and a woman who was in the car with him were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten days later, police announced they had arrested a second driver in relation to the fatal crash. Nineteen-year-old Mohammad Natur of Mississauga was charged with dangerous operation cause death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, and failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

“Further investigation, which utilized advanced camera technology that was available in the area in conjunction with eyewitness statements, revealed a second driver who engaged in dangerous and aggressive driving behavior with Peter Simms, which contributed to the collision,” a news release issued by Peel Regional Police said.

Brar’s family said Jagrajan, who was known as Jag, was a Grade 12 student finishing up a few credits at Lorne Park Secondary School. In his obituary, the family described him as the eldest of 15 grandchildren, who was passionate about writing, had a fascination with cars, and had an extensive taste in music. They said he loved creating music and was known as DJ1TWO.

At the Mississauga home where Jag lived with his mother and sister, a half a dozen flower arrangements adorned the front steps. His mother, still too grief-stricken to speak publicly about the tragedy, said the house was filled with flowers.

The president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada said he would not be surprised if Simms is granted bail.

“Obviously this person is a great risk to this community, so you’d like to see them denied bail though the chances of that are pretty highly unlikely,” Andrew Murie said.

Murie said he hoped if Simms is found guilty of the most recent charges for impaired driving causing the death of Brar, he would face a lengthy sentence — adding a 15-to-18-year sentence would be appropriate.

The charges haven’t been proven in court.

Meanwhile, the Brar family asked that donations in Jag’s name be made to MADD Canada.