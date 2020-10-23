Menu

Crime

Sherwood Park man facing several charges related to child pornography

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 23, 2020 4:58 pm
A Sherwood Park man is facing several charges related to a child pornography.
A Sherwood Park man is facing several charges related to a child pornography. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Strathcona County RCMP have arrested a Sherwood Park, Alta., man after a child pornography investigation began in September.

Police conducted a search in northeast Sherwood Park on Oct. 15 and seized electronic devices that had “images and videos depicting child pornography.”

During the search, police said a female youth was at the home.

“Although there was no evidence she was there against her will she was subsequently placed in the care of her family,” police said in a Friday news release.

Click to play video 'Keeping kids safe online' Keeping kids safe online
Keeping kids safe online

During the search, police also found a handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Shaun Aspden-Burdan, 33, is facing numerous charges included two counts of possession of child pornography.

The rest of the charges listed by RCMP relate to drug and weapons offences.

Read more: ‘Deeply disturbing statistics’ show COVID-19 is hurting kids’ safety: report

Police said Aspben-Burdan was also charged with sexual assault on a youth from a separate ongoing investigation.

Aspben-Burdan was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.

