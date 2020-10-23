Sherwood Park man facing several charges related to child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Strathcona County RCMP have arrested a Sherwood Park, Alta., man after a child pornography investigation began in September.

Police conducted a search in northeast Sherwood Park on Oct. 15 and seized electronic devices that had “images and videos depicting child pornography.”

During the search, police said a female youth was at the home.

“Although there was no evidence she was there against her will she was subsequently placed in the care of her family,” police said in a Friday news release.

4:24 Keeping kids safe online Keeping kids safe online

During the search, police also found a handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaun Aspden-Burdan, 33, is facing numerous charges included two counts of possession of child pornography.

The rest of the charges listed by RCMP relate to drug and weapons offences.

Police said Aspben-Burdan was also charged with sexual assault on a youth from a separate ongoing investigation.

Aspben-Burdan was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.