Arrest made in Garden Hill First Nation homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

A woman is in police custody after police say a man was killed in Garden Hill First Nation early Friday.

Island RCMP were called to a report of an unconscious man found with serious injuries on a roadway in the community around 2:45 a.m.

The 35-year-old man was rushed to the nursing station where he later died.

Island Lake #rcmpmb received a report this morning of a 35yo male located on a roadway in Garden Hill w/ serious injuries. He was taken to the nursing station & pronounced deceased. A 35yo female is in custody. The death is being treated as a homicide. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 23, 2020

Police say the man’s death is being treated as a homicide and a 35-year-old woman has been taken into custody.

Island Lake RCMP along with RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

Garden Hill First Nation is roughly 475 km northeast of Winnipeg.

