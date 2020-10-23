Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Garden Hill First Nation homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 35-year-old woman is in police custody after a man was killed in Garden Hill First Nation.
A 35-year-old woman is in police custody after a man was killed in Garden Hill First Nation. The Canadian Press

A woman is in police custody after police say a man was killed in Garden Hill First Nation early Friday.

Island RCMP were called to a report of an unconscious man found with serious injuries on a roadway in the community around 2:45 a.m.

Read more: Manitoba man dead after snowmobile crash: RCMP

The 35-year-old man was rushed to the nursing station where he later died.

Police say the man’s death is being treated as a homicide and a 35-year-old woman has been taken into custody.

Read more: Boy, 7, dies in Garden Hill First Nation house fire, Island Lake RCMP investigating

Island Lake RCMP along with RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

Garden Hill First Nation is roughly 475 km northeast of Winnipeg.

Click to play video 'Manitoba RCMP renew calls for help solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide in Thompson' Manitoba RCMP renew calls for help solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide in Thompson
Manitoba RCMP renew calls for help solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide in Thompson
Winnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPGarden Hill First NationIsland Lake RCMPGarden Hill Homicide
