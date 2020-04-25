Menu

Manitoba man dead after snowmobile crash: RCMP

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 1:57 pm
.
. Global News File

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash on Garden Hill First Nation.

Police were called on Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m., to a crash on the shores of Bella Lake.

Police say community members had located a snowmobile and rider that was involved in a crash sometime overnight.

The 31-year-old man from Garden Hill was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators believe he struck a large snowbank, then collided with a tree and was thrown from the snowmobile.

Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing.

