Manitoba man dead after snowmobile crash: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash on Garden Hill First Nation.
Police were called on Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m., to a crash on the shores of Bella Lake.
Police say community members had located a snowmobile and rider that was involved in a crash sometime overnight.
The 31-year-old man from Garden Hill was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators believe he struck a large snowbank, then collided with a tree and was thrown from the snowmobile.
Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The investigation is ongoing.
