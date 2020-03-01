44-year-old man dies in snowmobile crash in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say one man is dead after a snowmobile crash northeast of Great Falls.

On Saturday morning, a group of snowmobilers came across a snowmobile and a rider that was involved in a collision sometime overnight.

They called RCMP shortly after 10 a.m. and officers and the emergency personnel from Bird River Fire Department found a 44-year-old snowmobile driver from the RM of St. Clements.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man missed a turn, went into a treed area and was thrown from his snowmobile.

RCMP continue to investigate.

So far five other people have died in snowmobile crashes in Manitoba this year already.

