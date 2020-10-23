31 more recoveries from coronavirus in Saskatchewan as 511 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

For the seventh day in a row, Saskatchewan has broken its own record high for active coronavirus cases.

There are currently 511 active cases in the province, according to a press release on Friday.

Health officials said there were 33 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 2,591 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with nine, while there are five in north central, four each in north east, Saskatoon and south east, three each in north west and central east and the last in far north west.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials said, to date, 37 of Saskatoon’s confirmed cases have been linked to a single nightclub venue. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 128 active cases.

In the province, 20 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 16 are receiving inpatient care and four are in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Thirty-one more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,055.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,297 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday in Saskatchewan. To date, 242,500 tests have been carried out in the province.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, is updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News will aim to livestream the press conference in this story.

More to come…

2:09 Saskatchewan businesses continue to struggle amid pandemic pressure Saskatchewan businesses continue to struggle amid pandemic pressure

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Advertisement