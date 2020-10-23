Elections Canada taking coronavirus precautions for Toronto Centre, York Centre byelections

Send this page to someone via email

As voters in Toronto Centre and York Centre vote in byelections on Monday, Elections Canada reports staff will be taking extra precautions for residents in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For those who are looking to vote, polling locations will be open between 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On the Elections Canada website, it said all polling locations will be equipped with hand sanitizer stations and physical distancing markers.

As for workers, the agency said they will all be equipped with personal protective equipment and there will only be one poll worker for each check-in desk.

Voters were asked to wear a mask and to keep two metres away from others.

Elections Canada will be providing one-time-use pencil for marking ballots, but voters will be permitted to bring their own pencils to mark ballots.

The deadlines for advance voting and mail-in ballot registration have passed. The agency reported 686 people opted to send in their ballots.

The byelections in Toronto Centre and York Centre were triggered by the resignations of former Finance Minister Bill Morneau in August and Michael Levitt in September, respectively.

Toronto Centre

Liberal: Marci Ien

Conservative: Benjamin Gauri Sharma

Green: Annamie Paul

NDP: Brian Chang

PPC: Baljit Bawa

The riding is bordered by The Esplanade and Mill Street to the south, Bay Street, Dundas Street West and Yonge Street to the west, Charles Street, Mount Pleasant Road, Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley Road to the north, and Bayview Avenue to the east.

York Centre candidates

Liberal: Michael Levitt

Conservative: Julius Tiangson

NDP: Andrea Vasquez-Jimenez

Green: Sasha Zavarella

PPC: Maxime Bernier

The riding is roughly bordered by Highway 401 to the south, Bathurst Street to the east, Steeles Avenue West to the north, and Keele street, Grandravine Drive, Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street to the west.

Voters in #TorontoCentre and #YorkCentre can expect to see physical distancing and other health and safety measures at polling stations on October 26. Learn about our efforts to keep voters safe: https://t.co/kcJ0Jng0Bj #CdnPoli pic.twitter.com/4IOherINeG — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) October 23, 2020

We have received 686 vote-by-mail applications for the #TorontoCentre and #YorkCentre by-elections. ✉️ The deadline to apply to vote by mail has now passed. Election day is October 26. More info: https://t.co/japPnfYa1e #CdnPoli pic.twitter.com/2QL9XC1N5m — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) October 23, 2020

