Coronavirus: Ottawa reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Ottawa Public Health reported a modest spike in new coronavirus cases and deaths related to COVID-19 to end the week.

OPH added 88 new coronavirus cases to the city’s total on Friday, the highest daily increase in Ottawa since 99 new cases were added a week ago.

There have now been 6,384 cases of the virus in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, with OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard showing 676 of those cases are considered active — roughly the same number as the day before.

Five more people in Ottawa have died in connection with the coronavirus, OPH said Friday.

The city’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 314.

Forty-four people are now in hospital with COVID-19, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There are currently 75 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa institutions including long-term care homes, schools, daycares and organized sports teams.

A resident died due to complications related to COVID-19 in the city-run Centre d’accueil Champlain long-term care home, according to a memo released late Thursday.

The École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité is the local school hit hardest by the novel coronavirus pandemic to date. An outbreak declared on Oct. 5 has seen 12 students and one staff member at the school test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ten Ottawa schools are currently facing outbreaks, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

