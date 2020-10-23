Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada, Alberta sign deal on caribou protection that gives them years to take action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2020 12:35 pm
A woodland caribou bull is seen in this undated handout photo.
A woodland caribou bull is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- CPAWS - Mike Bedell

Canada and Alberta have signed a deal on caribou protection that gives them years to take action but could allow energy drilling to resume right away on some ranges.

The agreement gives the two governments up to five years to design and implement plans for some of Alberta’s most endangered herds.

Read more: First Nations, environmental groups take legal action to protect endangered Alberta caribou

Meanwhile, it allows for the resumption of mineral lease sales in caribou habitat, if they can be shown to be compatible with conservation.

Trending Stories

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says the deal prevents unilateral action from the federal government and ensures the province stays in control.

Read more: Alberta suspends caribou protection plan, asks for assistance from Ottawa

Story continues below advertisement

The deal is also being welcomed by Alberta’s energy and forestry industries.

University of Calgary law professor Shaun Fluker, who follows environmental issues, says the deal changes little on the ground but could make government efforts to save them more transparent.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta EnvironmentCaribouAlberta caribouCaribou ProtectionAlberta caribou protectionAlberta endangered caribouAlberta endangered caribour herdsCaribou Alberta
Flyers
More weekly flyers