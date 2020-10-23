Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Vancouver council votes to ‘encourage’ masks in civic facilities rather than make them mandatory

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 12:57 pm
Click to play video 'Vancouver council votes to make masks “encouraged” but not mandatory' Vancouver council votes to make masks “encouraged” but not mandatory
WATCH: On the day B.C. set another record for COVID-19 infections, the City of Vancouver passed a watered-down motion that makes masks at all civic properties encouraged but not mandatory.

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues, people will not be required to wear masks at civic facilities in Vancouver after city councillors voted to encourage face coverings rather than make them mandatory.

Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung’s original motion called for mandatory face coverings in civic facilities. Children under the age of five would have been exempt, as would people with disabilities and people with underlying medical conditions that may prevent them from wearing masks.

Read more: Anti-mask protesters descend on Vancouver for 2nd day of ‘mega freedom rally’

“The medical community has not seen this virus before,” Kirby-Yung said. “It’s different in the strength and resiliency with which it’s coming back in Phase 2. We know that professionals are saying that and they’re adapting their advice and I think we need to follow suit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kirby-Yung’s proposed motion was replaced with one by Coun. Christine Boyle to “encourage” face coverings.

A coalition of doctors, academics and other health-care professionals penned a letter to city council urging them to support Kirby-Yung’s proposed motion.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We understand it is not perfect, nothing is perfect or we’d be rid of this by now,” family physician Dr. Anna Wolak said.

“To add another layer of protection can only help.”

Click to play video 'Anti-mask rally in downtown Vancouver' Anti-mask rally in downtown Vancouver
Anti-mask rally in downtown Vancouver

The issue has taken on new urgency after hundreds of anti-maskers and COVID-19 deniers held a protest in downtown Vancouver over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Mask myths, debunked: No, wearing a mask won’t ‘shut down’ your immune system

Many in the crowd espoused myths that wearing a mask is harmful because it causes a person to breathe in carbon dioxide or bacteria or causes cancer.

Council’s decision came after B.C.’s top doctor confirmed 274 new cases of COVID-19, a new daily record.

— With files from Simon Little

Coronavirusbc coronavirusBC COVID-19Do I have to wear a mask in a Vancouver city buildingVancouver city council mandatory masksVancouver city council mask voteVancouver mask wearing
Flyers
More weekly flyers