2 new coronavirus cases reported in New Brunswick Friday

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the Campbellton region of New Brunswick on Friday as the province reported two new confirmed cases.

Health officials say one individual is between the ages of 40 and 49, while the other individual is between the ages of 70 and 79.

Both of the individuals are self-isolating and remain under investigation, the province said.

There are now 75 active coronavirus cases in the province, 53 of which are located in the Campbellton zone of the province.

Campbellton remains in orange level

Campbellton remains the only zone in the province at the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

On Friday, the province stressed that restrictions associated with the orange level — including mandatory mask use in outdoor and indoor public spaces — must be followed

Health officials have instituted an additional measure in the Campbellton region. It is now recommended that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family.

The goal is to guard against mental health issues for those who live alone, health officials said.

“In order to limit the spread of the virus, residents of the Campbellton region should limit gatherings, and spend time with only their one-household bubble,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health.

“I encourage people not to organize things like large family parties or dinners. Please keep your contact circles as tight as possible within the rules, in the hopes that this measure will be temporary as we get the virus under control in the region.”

New Brunswick has reported 324 confirmed cases of the virus in the province, 245 of which have recovered.

Four deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in New Brunswick.

Health officials say five people are in hospital, with one of them in intensive care.

Testing is available this weekend for individuals in the Campbellton area who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 but still want to be tested.

The province says testing will be held in the following locations:

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Memorial Regional Civic Centre in Campbellton

Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Inch Arran Arena in Dalhousie

No appointment is necessary and screening will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

New Brunswick stresses that asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results unless they are advised to do so by public health.

People with symptoms are asked to request a test online or to call 811 to arrange for an appointment.

