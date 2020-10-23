Montreal police seek public’s help in hit and run in Dorval

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in connection with a hit and run in Dorval last week.
The collision occurred at 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Michel-Jasmin and Orly avenues on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The driver of the white truck struck a pedestrian who had already fallen in the street, according to investigators.
Police say the pedestrian’s legs were caught under the back wheels and seriously injured in the incident.
“Due to the harsh weather conditions, it is likely that the person behind the wheel of the semi-trailer did not see the victim and was not aware of the collision,” the force said in a statement.
Police do not have a description of the suspect but say the truck was a white Volvo.
Investigators say anyone with information about the incident can contact 911 or go to their neighbourhood police station.
People who prefer to communicate anonymously can call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133. All information is treated confidentially.
