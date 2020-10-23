Menu

Crime

Montreal police seek public’s help in hit and run in Dorval

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 12:36 pm
Police say it is likely the truck driver did not realize they had struck a pedestrian, who had already fallen.
Police say it is likely the truck driver did not realize they had struck a pedestrian, who had already fallen. Montreal police

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in connection with a hit and run in Dorval last week.

The collision occurred at 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Michel-Jasmin and Orly avenues on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The driver of the white truck struck a pedestrian who had already fallen in the street, according to investigators.

Police say the pedestrian’s legs were caught under the back wheels and seriously injured in the incident.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 3 following collision on Highway 40

“Due to the harsh weather conditions, it is likely that the person behind the wheel of the semi-trailer did not see the victim and was not aware of the collision,” the force said in a statement.

Police do not have a description of the suspect but say the truck was a white Volvo.

Investigators say anyone with information about the incident can contact 911 or go to their neighbourhood police station.

People who prefer to communicate anonymously can call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133. All information is treated confidentially.

