Quebec sees 905 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths as hospitalizations drop

Quebec is reporting 905 new infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing its caseload to 98,226.

“As the weekend approaches, I invite all Quebecers to remain cautious, despite the stabilization of cases,” Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media. “We must continue to limit our number of contacts and reduce the number of cases.”

There are 12 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Health authorities say four of them occurred in the last 24 hours.

The pandemic has led to 6,106 deaths in the province since March. The death toll represents more than half of Canada’s fatalities linked to the virus.

On Friday, the number of hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 540. Of those patients, 99 are in intensive care, a decrease of two from the previous day.

To date, there have been more than 82,000 recoveries in the province, which has been the hardest hit by the health crisis.

The province carried out 27,183 tests Wednesday, the latest day for which screening information is available. So far, 2,914,409 tests have been administered.

