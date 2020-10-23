Menu

Fire

Three people taken to hospital in St. Vital house fire

By Abigail Turner Global News
Click to play video 'Global News Morning live on scene of fire in St. Vital' Global News Morning live on scene of fire in St. Vital
Global's Corey Callaghan shares details about a fire an early morning house fire on Ashton Avenue.

An ambulance rushed three people to hospital following a house fire in St. Vital early Friday.

The fire chief at the scene tells Global News all three people remain in stable condition.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Manitoba reports 4 new coronavirus deaths, 147 cases, Winnipeg schools moving to restricted level

Two other occupants of the house were assessed at the scene, but did not need to go to the hospital. A sixth person is believed to have been in the home at the time of the fire. Police could not initially locate that sixth person but have since confirmed the person is OK.

Crews were initially called to the home on Ashton Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Once the blaze was put out, crews left around 6:45 a.m.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

