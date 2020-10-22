Manitoba’s top doc to give live COVID-19 update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give a live update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference from the Manitoba Legislative building for 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba has seen increasing daily cases over the last few weeks, with the majority new cases coming from Winnipeg and the surrounding area.

On Wednesday health officials reported 135 new cases across the province, with 102 coming from the Winnipeg health region. They also reported the province’s 43rd death from the virus Tuesday, a man in his 80s who had been a resident at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg.

His death is the eleventh connected to a deadly outbreak at the Edmonton Street personal care home, where dozens of people have tested positive.

The greater Winnipeg area, which includes bedroom communities, was placed under tighter restrictions than the rest of the province in late September. Mask use was made mandatory in indoor public places and gathering were capped at 10 people.

More recently, the rules in the Winnipeg region were further tightened as the numbers remained high. Gatherings have been capped at five people, restaurants and bars have had to operate at 50 per cent capacity and some establishments, including casinos, bingo halls and live-entertainment nightclubs, have had to close for two weeks.

The Manitoba government also increased fines for people and businesses who ignore public health orders Wednesday.

The fine for individuals who break self-isolation orders or violate rules such as a cap on public gatherings has jumped to $1,296 from $486. For businesses that exceed capacity limits, fail to have proper physical distancing in place or contravene other rules, the penalty has risen to $5,000 from $2,542.

The latest cases of novel coronavirus identified Wednesday bring the total number of cases reported in Manitoba to 3,626.

Provincial data shows there were 1,774 active cases as of Wednesday and 1,809 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

–With files from The Canadian Press

