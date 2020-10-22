Coronavirus: Canada adds 2,787 new cases, breaking previous day’s record

Send this page to someone via email

Coronavirus cases rose by 2,787 in Canada on Thursday, breaking the daily record last set the day before, while deaths rose by 33.

The increases put Canada’s national case total at 208,933 and deaths at 9,862.

Quebec reported 1,033 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 97,231. There are currently 553 hospitalized in the province, down by 12 from yesterday, with 101 of them in ICU, up by seven from the day before.

The province also reported 20 deaths, eight of which occurred in the last 24 hours. The virus has killed 6,094 people in the province to date.

Ontario reported 841 new cases Thursday, the second-highest case increase recorded so far, bringing the province’s total to 67,527.

There are now 6,390 active cases in the province with 270 people hospitalized, 74 in the intensive care unit and 48 in ICUs on a ventilator.

Nine deaths were also reported to bring the death toll to 3,071 in the province.

Out west, British Columbia announced 274 new cases, breaking the previous record of 203 from the day earlier for most new cases in the province.

The province now has 1,920 active cases with 71 hospitalizations, 24 of which are in intensive care.

Officials said many of the new cases were the result of social gatherings, such as weddings and funerals, and some due to “large” Thanksgiving gatherings.

No new deaths were reported, keeping B.C.’s toll at 256.

Meanwhile, Alberta reported 406 new cases, breaking the 400-mark for the first time in the pandemic. There are now 3,519 active cases.

No new deaths were reported.

Saskatchewan reported 60 new cases Thursday to bring its total to 2,558, with 509 active cases and 21 people currently in hospital, three of whom are in ICU.

No new deaths were reported to add to the province’s 25.

Manitoba announced the province’s deadliest day of the pandemic, with four new deaths to add to the 47 total, the vast majority of which have happened in the last few weeks.

The province added 147 new cases, with 42 hospitalizations and eight in intensive care — its highest rate of hospitalizations to date in the pandemic.

In the Atlantic bubble, Nova Scotia announced no new cases to add to its four active cases with no hospitalizations. The province has seen 1,097 cases total and 65 deaths.

New Brunswick, though, reported three new cases Thursday to bring its total to 322, with 81 active cases and five hospitalizations, one of which is in ICU. No new deaths were added to its total of four.

Newfoundland and Labrador also added one new case to bring its total to 288, and no new deaths.

No new cases or deaths were reported for PEI or any of the territories.

The coronavirus has infected 41,561,983 people wordwide to date and has killed 1,135,289, according to Johns Hopkins University.

