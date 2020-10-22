Globe Theatre cancels remainder of its season due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on Regina’s performing arts scene.

On Thursday, Globe Theatre announced it is cancelling the remainder of its season.

In a press release, the professional theatre company said it is “faced with the reality that the live theatre environment cannot exist like it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Globe Theatre had initially cancelled the first half of its 2020-21 season in June. There were plans for a three-play offering set to begin in January of 2021, but obstacles like social distancing made it not possible.

“With the challenges we face due to the pandemic, we cannot confidently deliver the revised lineup of shows while adhering to public health restrictions that would allow artists and audiences to gather safely,” said the Globe Theatre in a statement.

Other challenges included audience capacity, unknown complications of COVID-19 that could arise and the loss of the theatre’s space at the Prince Edward Building to accommodate renovations.

Global Theatre Executive Director Jaime Boldt said he was looking forward to the upcoming season and the shows planned in various venues throughout the city.

“However, it would appear the virus cannot be ignored, and we need to take pause. We are doing our homework carefully out of respect and to protect our audiences and our artists,” Boldt said in a statement.

He added that pandemic-friendly microprogramming will soon be offered, one project at a time.

“Future programming will take place around town and we are excited to invite you on that adventure with us when we are able,” Boldt said.

