Comments

Sports

Coronavirus restrictions spur relocation of Professional Bull Riders Canada Finals

By Ryan Flaherty Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 8:20 pm
A bull rider competes at the 2019 PBR Canada Finals in Saskatoon.
A bull rider competes at the 2019 PBR Canada Finals in Saskatoon. Brenden Purdy / Global News

For the first time in a decade, Canada’s top bull riders will not be visiting Saskatoon.

The 2020 Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Canada Tour Finals, originally scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14 at SaskTel Centre, are being moved to Grande Prairie, AB due to provincial coronavirus restrictions in Saskatchewan.

The season finale will now be comprised of four events taking place from November 5 to 7 culminating in the Canadian championship.

Read more: Saskatchewan bull rider Dakota Buttar plans to land right where he left off

Fans will be able to attend the events, which will have a number of new health and safety measures in place.

Saskatoon has been home to the PBR Canada Finals since 2010.

The event’s relocation means the tour’s leading rider won’t have a chance to win his first championship in his home province.

Kindersley native Dakota Buttar currently sits atop the standings with 277.5 points, 99.5 ahead of second-place Brock Radford of DeWinton, Alta.

