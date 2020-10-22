Coronavirus restrictions spur relocation of Professional Bull Riders Canada Finals

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in a decade, Canada’s top bull riders will not be visiting Saskatoon.

The 2020 Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Canada Tour Finals, originally scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14 at SaskTel Centre, are being moved to Grande Prairie, AB due to provincial coronavirus restrictions in Saskatchewan.

The season finale will now be comprised of four events taking place from November 5 to 7 culminating in the Canadian championship.

Fans will be able to attend the events, which will have a number of new health and safety measures in place.

Saskatoon has been home to the PBR Canada Finals since 2010.

The event’s relocation means the tour’s leading rider won’t have a chance to win his first championship in his home province.

Kindersley native Dakota Buttar currently sits atop the standings with 277.5 points, 99.5 ahead of second-place Brock Radford of DeWinton, Alta.

