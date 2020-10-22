Lake Country Fire Department saves stranded puppy

Bystanders and motorists were shocked on Wednesday evening when they saw a puppy stranded on the side of Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country.
The puppy was up a massive rock face where it had become stuck in a precarious position, according to the Lake Country Fire Department.
“He was a couple storeys up there,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brent Penner.
“We used the ladder truck to try and get him, but he got scared.”
Penner says the puppy got startled by the firefighter and ladder moving in to grab it, then fled and slid its way down the rock face.
“Firefighters formed a half-circle at the base of the rock and were able to grab the dog,” Penner told Global News on Thursday.
The puppy did not sustain any injuries.
The owner arrived on scene as the puppy was safely caught.
He said the puppy’s predicament began after it ran off when scared and chased by a German Shepard on nearby Old Mission Road.
Comments