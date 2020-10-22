Menu

Comments

Health

Winnipeg paramedics use drone to rescue patient in remote park area

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 11:07 am
Lagimodière-Gaboury Park.
Lagimodière-Gaboury Park. TripAdvisor.ca

Winnipeg paramedics were able to rescue a person in medical distress with the help of a drone Wednesday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the patient was in a remote, wooded part of Lagimodière-Gaboury Heritage Park in St. Boniface when they called 911 just after noon.

Read more: What happens when a Winnipeg first responder comes in contact with novel coronavirus?

When the patient was unable to accurately guide paramedics to the location over the phone, the WFPS drone was launched. It quickly found the patient using an infrared camera, and an ATV was sent in to take the person to a waiting ambulance, where they were taken to hospital in stable condition.

