Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2020: NDP candidate Dan Coulter projected to win in Chilliwack

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 2:44 am
Dan Coulter is the BC NDP candidate for the riding of Chilliwack in the 2020 B.C. election.
Dan Coulter is the BC NDP candidate for the riding of Chilliwack in the 2020 B.C. election. BC NDP

BC NDP candidate Dan Coulter is projected to win in the riding of Chilliwack, after receiving 38.4 per cent of the vote.

Coulter beat out incumbent BC Liberal candidate John Martin, who earned 29.5 per cent of votes cast.

Martin has held the riding since 2013.

More: Full B.C. election coverage

Chilliwack had long been considered a safe riding for the Liberals, but there was already a potential for change with well-known city councillor Diane Janzen on the ballot for the Conservative Party of B.C.

Trending Stories

Janzen said she had been told she would get the BC Liberal nomination and the party tried to convince Martin not to run again. But Martin chose to seek re-election, so Janzen ran for the B.C. Conservatives.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Liberals won the riding by just over 16 per cent in 2017.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

Coulter’s win continued the NDP wave that swept through Metro Vancouver this election, carrying the party to a projected majority government.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC electionBC election 2020BC Election resultsBC Provincial ElectionJohn MartinBC election results 2020chilliwack election resultsDan CoulterBC provincial election results 2020Chilliwack BC election resultsDiane JanzenTim Cooper
Flyers
More weekly flyers