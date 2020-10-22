Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 12:46 pm
Dr. Jennifer Russell addresses the media on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Dr. Jennifer Russell addresses the media on Monday, March 16, 2020. File

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update Thursday on COVID-19.

On Wednesday, New Brunswick reported its fourth death connected to the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 4th coronavirus-related death and 6 new cases

New Brunswick health officials confirmed eight people have recovered since Tuesday while also announcing six new cases. That means there are now 92 active cases in the province.

The press briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT, and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Click to play video 'Sugarloaf High School reopens after positive case of COVID-19 confirmed last week' Sugarloaf High School reopens after positive case of COVID-19 confirmed last week
Sugarloaf High School reopens after positive case of COVID-19 confirmed last week

–With files from Alexander Quon.

