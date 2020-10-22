New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update Thursday on COVID-19.
On Wednesday, New Brunswick reported its fourth death connected to the novel coronavirus.
READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 4th coronavirus-related death and 6 new cases
New Brunswick health officials confirmed eight people have recovered since Tuesday while also announcing six new cases. That means there are now 92 active cases in the province.
Trending Stories
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The press briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT, and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.
Sugarloaf High School reopens after positive case of COVID-19 confirmed last week
–With files from Alexander Quon.View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments