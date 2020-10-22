Menu

Crime

Fredericton schools placed in hold and secure as police respond to barricaded person

By Alexander Quon Global News
A Fredericton police car on Nov. 12, 2018.
A Fredericton police car on Nov. 12, 2018. Morganne Campbell/Global News

Multiple Fredericton schools have been placed in hold and secure mode as police respond to a barricaded person on Thursday morning.

The Fredericton Police Force says officers are at an incident in the area of Montgomery Street and College Hill.

Ecole Ste-Anne, Ecole de Battiseurs and Priestman Street School remain in hold and secure mode.

Students in the schools remain safe at this time, police said.

Police are asking all individuals to avoid the area and say those already in businesses or other facilities should stay there as they continue to investigate.

The University of New Brunswick (UNB) in Fredericton, St. Thomas University and New Brunswick Community College have both asked those on campus to remain in place and for all others to avoid the area.

More to come

