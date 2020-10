Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle near the Disraeli bridge Wednesday night.

Police say they arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., at Disraeli Freeway and Henry Avenue.

The person was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police could not provide an update on the person’s condition Thursday morning.

A witness tells Global News the vehicle involved was a taxi cab.

More information to come.

