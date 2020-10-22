B.C. election 2020: Horgan set to hold virtual rally Thursday as campaign nears end

Send this page to someone via email

BC NDP Leader John Horgan is looking to insert a little indie rock into the final days of the provincial election.

Horgan will be hosting a virtual campaign rally Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. with Juno-award winning artist Tyler Bancroft of Said the Whale.

The NDP leader is expected to focus on his core message during the 45-minute event, making his final pitch to voters for why he is the right person to lead the province through the COVID-19 pandemic.

0:44 Keith Baldrey on ‘scripted’ election campaigns Keith Baldrey on ‘scripted’ election campaigns

Horgan has been hosting town halls across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island over the last few days discussing elective surgeries, primary urgent care centres, the back-to-school plan, long-term care and financial supports to help with managing the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The rally comes following a record-breaking 203 new COVID-19 cases announced on Wednesday. There were 10,482 COVID-19 tests done in the province on Wednesday.

Recent polls have indicated British Columbians have been mostly impressed with the way Horgan has managed the province through the pandemic.

2:08 Election Fact Check: Different plans for ICBC Election Fact Check: Different plans for ICBC

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will be holding events across Metro Vancouver. He will start the day with a media availability at 10 a.m. in Tsawwassen.

Wilkinson is expected to focus on the party’s planned PST cut for a year, and a reduction to three per cent in the second year of a Liberal government. He will also be focused on child care and the record-breaking new investments the party has promised in the platform. The Liberals are committing $1.1 billion a year in new money for child care.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal leader will also be campaigning in Coquitlam-Burke Mountain and Vancouver-Fraserview on Tuesday.

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau will be spending the day on the Sunshine Coast. Furstenau will be campaigning with Kim Darwin, the local candidate who finished third in the recent Green leadership contest.

The focus of the Greens’ campaign stop will be food and income security.