Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Features

Calgary student creates ‘HalloTube,’ offering safe trick-or-treating option

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 7:48 pm
Click to play video 'Thanksgiving, Halloween are a go but mayor asks Calgarians to play it safe' Thanksgiving, Halloween are a go but mayor asks Calgarians to play it safe
Thanksgiving and Halloween celebrations aren’t cancelled in Calgary, but Mayor Naheed Nenshi and CEMA chief Tom Sampson are asking Calgarians to play it safe. Lauren Pullen explains.

A Calgary student has taken a COVID-19 Halloween candy conundrum and turned it into a small business aimed at making trick-or-treating a little safer amid the pandemic.

Braden McMahon has created the HalloTube, a cardboard tube people can use to get candy into trick-or-treaters’ treat bags from a safe physical distance. Each tube is seven feet long and one foot wide.

“You won’t get the kids sick, they won’t get you sick — it’s a safe way of doing it,” the young entrepreneur said.

Read more: Halloween on or off? Dance studios but no gyms? Inconsistencies fill coronavirus messaging

McMahon, who spoke to Global News after school on Wednesday, said he got the idea after seeing a video of Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson use a similar portal to give candy.

As part of that demonstration, Sampson also stressed the importance of sanitizing after each trick-or-treater transaction, to ensure each piece of candy is safe to give to costumed children.

“I thought, ‘Why not just make that a reality, because who can find a seven-foot tube of cardboard lying around?’” McMahon said.

To make the tubes, McMahon said he bought a 250-foot roll of cardboard, cut it up into strips and fashioned the tubes using elastic bands.

Read more: Coronavirus: Alberta Health issues guidelines for a safe and ‘scary for the right reasons’ Halloween

McMahon said he didn’t get a job this summer because of the pandemic, and so along with providing Calgarians with a safe option for trick-or-treating this year, he hopes the short-term business venture will help him make money for university.

“You’ve got one of these, your kid’s going trick-or-treating, you want your neighbor to have these because you don’t want your kids getting sick and I think it’s a great idea – you also contribute to the solution.”

McMahon has four dates and locations planned for selling the HalloTubes:

  • Vivo Centre, 11950 Country Village Link N.E. – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22
  • North East Sportsplex, 5206 68 Street N.E. – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
  • Brookfield Residential YMCA, 4995 Market Street S.E. – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
  • Cardel Recreation Centre, 333 Shawville Blvd S.E. – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

More information on the cardboard candy creation, including how to pick one up outside those hours, can be found online.

Click to play video '‘Halloween is certainly not cancelled’: Hinshaw admits holiday will look different amid COVID-19' ‘Halloween is certainly not cancelled’: Hinshaw admits holiday will look different amid COVID-19
‘Halloween is certainly not cancelled’: Hinshaw admits holiday will look different amid COVID-19
