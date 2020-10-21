OPP pull over man banned from driving for life 8 separate times

Send this page to someone via email

MONO, Ont. — Provincial police say they’ve charged a man who was allegedly driving despite having eight separate lifetime bans from driving.

They say an officer saw a vehicle speeding on a road in Mono, Ont., on Tuesday, and pulled him over.

Police say the officer then realized that the Toronto man has numerous criminal prohibitions from driving.

They say the 60-year-old also has two Highway Traffic Act suspensions.

He was charged with operation while prohibited, driving under suspension, speeding, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and driving without insurance.

He’s due in court in December.

