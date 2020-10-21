Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP pull over man banned from driving for life 8 separate times

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2020 4:55 pm
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock.
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MONO, Ont. — Provincial police say they’ve charged a man who was allegedly driving despite having eight separate lifetime bans from driving.

They say an officer saw a vehicle speeding on a road in Mono, Ont., on Tuesday, and pulled him over.

Police say the officer then realized that the Toronto man has numerous criminal prohibitions from driving.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian outside of Smiths Falls

They say the 60-year-old also has two Highway Traffic Act suspensions.

He was charged with operation while prohibited, driving under suspension, speeding, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and driving without insurance.

He’s due in court in December.

Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceHighway Traffic ActOntario Driver Banned
Flyers
More weekly flyers