Canada

100,000 rapid coronavirus tests arrive, are being distributed to provinces: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2020 4:56 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada has procured 7.9 million rapid COVID-19 tests, says Freeland' Coronavirus: Canada has procured 7.9 million rapid COVID-19 tests, says Freeland
WATCH: Canada has procured 7.9 million rapid COVID-19 tests, says Freeland

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says the first shipment of rapid tests for COVID-19 has arrived in Canada but their eventual destinations remain shrouded in mystery.

Canada signed a deal with Abbott Diagnostics to buy 7.9 million ID Now tests, which can produce results on the spot in under 15 minutes.

Read more: Why coronavirus testing strategies are changing as numbers spike

Anand says the first shipment of 100,000 tests is now in hand.

The tests are to be deployed to provincial governments but neither Anand’s office nor Health Canada will say which province will get them first, or how many will be shipped where.

Provinces like Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba are desperately trying to improve testing capacity as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to surge.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa has also received more than 800 million masks, gloves, gowns and face shields and that 20 million of them were sent to provinces this month.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
