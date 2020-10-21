Snowfall expected for Coquihalla, other parts of southern B.C. on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla Highway and other parts of southern B.C later this week, as a rush of Arctic air is expected to hit the region.

A low-pressure system is expected to pass by Vancouver Island on Friday morning and move onto the coast of Washington state late in the day, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Arctic air is expected to advance southward through the B.C. Interior, reach Kamloops, then pile up against the east side of the Rockies by the afternoon, the statement said.

Temperatures are expected to drop 10 degrees below normal seasonal levels.

Anywhere from two to 10 centimetres of snow is expected from the Chilcotin and 100 Mile House area to the Fraser Canyon and eastward to the Kootenays.

The southern and eastern parts of the region may see a mix of snow and rain.

The system will move out of the province on Saturday, but Arctic air will make its way through the rest of the Southern Interior.

The special weather statement was issued for the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, and the Sea-to-Sky region between Squamish and Whistler.

Arrow Lakes to Slocan Lake, Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via the Begbie Summit, and Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, are also expected to be impacted.