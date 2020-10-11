Wind warning, alerts in place for B.C.’s south coast, snow for mountain passes

Send this page to someone via email

It will be a blustery Thanksgiving on British Columbia’s south coast.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Greater Victoria area and special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

“Strong southeast winds currently observed in Victoria will veer to the southwest (Sunday) evening,” according to the agency.

“As the low crosses near midnight, winds will quickly shift to west 40 to 60 km/h with gusts of 90 km/h near Juca de Fuca Strait. Winds will ease Monday morning as the low departs.”

Communities near Georgia and Haro Strait and sections of West Vancouver Island can expect gusts of up to 80 km/h, said Environment Canada.

Wind speeds are forecast to build up throughout Sunday on the Lower Mainland, before peaking overnight.

Meanwhile special weather statements are in place for mountain passes on the Coquihalla (Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops) and Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass) due to possible snow.

Environment Canada forecast up to five centimetres of snow Sunday night, with between five and 10 more possible by Monday night.