Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Wind warning, alerts in place for B.C.’s south coast, snow for mountain passes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 8:12 pm
High winds whip up sand as a couple walks along Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013.
High winds whip up sand as a couple walks along Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 29, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

It will be a blustery Thanksgiving on British Columbia’s south coast.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Greater Victoria area and special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for the Okanagan Connector

“Strong southeast winds currently observed in Victoria will veer to the southwest (Sunday) evening,” according to the agency.

“As the low crosses near midnight, winds will quickly shift to west 40 to 60 km/h with gusts of 90 km/h near Juca de Fuca Strait. Winds will ease Monday morning as the low departs.”

Click to play video 'First fall storm drenches BC’s south coast' First fall storm drenches BC’s south coast
First fall storm drenches BC’s south coast

Communities near Georgia and Haro Strait and sections of West Vancouver Island can expect gusts of up to 80 km/h, said Environment Canada.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Wind speeds are forecast to build up throughout Sunday on the Lower Mainland, before peaking overnight.

READ MORE: Canadian snowbirds flock west as winter looms, but space is at a premium

Meanwhile special weather statements are in place for mountain passes on the Coquihalla (Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops) and Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass) due to possible snow.

Environment Canada forecast up to five centimetres of snow Sunday night, with between five and 10 more possible by Monday night.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherWindBC weatherSpecial Weather StatementWind WarningMetro Vancouver windvictoria windsouth coast wind
Flyers
More weekly flyers