Staffing, support at COVID-19-stricken Parkview Place care home a big concern: WRHA

An eleventh person — a man in his 80s — from the Parkview Place care home in Winnipeg has died due to COVID-19.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says it sent a five-person team of health officials for an in-person review of the care home, which is currently under critical-level restrictions after more than 80 cases and 11 deaths.

A WRHA spokesperson told Global News one of the major issues facing the facility is related to staffing.

“Although Parkview Place has onsite management around the clock to provide additional support and monitoring, the facility is experiencing challenges to maintain staff resources during the outbreak, and existing staff who remain at work are in need of relief support,” the spokesperson said.

“Onsite staff remain engaged and professional under difficult circumstances and we would like to thank them for their dedication and efforts.”

The WRHA said it’s working with Parkview to help bolster staffing, including offering on-the-job training for new hires, a wage premium for workers, and accessing the provincial callout for casual healthcare staff.

According to care home owner/operator Revera, the Parkview facility is up to snuff as far as provincial standards are concerned.

“The team at Parkview Place achieved solid results in the Personal Care Home Standards Review, meeting all 12 provincial standards,” a Revera spokesperson told Global News.

“The Action and Plan and Status Update outlines additional improvements the team has made to date and the three-phase plan to make infrastructure repairs over the next three years.”

The last provincial report, however, indicated that numerous locations throughout the care home were in need of repair “to mitigate infection control and safety risks including cracks and gaps.”

The report also found that numerous resident washrooms had a strong urine smell and that Parkview had a cockroach issue dating back to 2018, as well as asbestos in the walls.