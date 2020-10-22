Okanagan weather: Valley to see first snowfall of season on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine returned to the region on Thursday, and temperatures expected to reach 6 C in the afternoon — the calm before a snowstorm slides in Thursday night.

Snow is expected to begin early Friday morning, as a powerful, low-pressure system pushes into B.C.’s Interior.

Once the first few centimetres melt on contact with the warm ground, accumulations will begin to mound up, with 3 to 10 centimetres possible in the valley bottom.

The plunging freezing levels are due to the low-pressure system, which is over Washington state as it passes by.

Snow begins falling in the Okanagan early Friday morning. SkyTracker Weather

As a result, Arctic air from a high-pressure area in northern B.C. will cool temperatures enough for snow to fall.

The valley bottom may see some rain mixing in during the day as daytime heating warms temperatures up to around 2 C, along with a gusty northerly wind.

Precipitation will ease by late Friday night, with lingering cloud for Election Day on Saturday.

Generally, 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is possible on Friday, with locally higher amounts. SkyTracker Weather

Sunshine will return in the afternoon as skies clear and temperatures attempt to make it just above the freezing mark.

Mostly sunny skies return on Sunday, but the morning will start on a cool note, with the mercury plunging to -10 in the morning before only making it up to 0 in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies return to start the final week of October, with an afternoon high rebounding to a few degrees above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

