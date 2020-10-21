Officer who tried to stop suspect before Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 children won’t face charges

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says the officer who initially tried to stop the driver accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed a Caledon mother and her three young daughters will not be facing charges.

On June 18, at around 12:16 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton’s north end for reports of a serious collision.

At the time, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had invoked its mandate because a Peel Regional Police officer driving westbound on Countryside Drive “observed” an Infiniti G35 travelling eastbound just before it collided with a Volkswagen Atlas SUV carrying 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo and her children — Klara, Lilianna and Mila — inside.

“As the Infiniti driver was fleeing from a police cruiser at the time, the matter was reported to the SIU and an investigation was commenced,” the SIU said in a press release Wednesday.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers involved in incidents where death or serious injury has occurred.

One of the daughters was pronounced dead at the scene. Ciasullo and her other two daughters were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, they all died in hospital.

Four months since the quadruple fatal crash, the SIU said “no charges warranted” in relation to the collision.

“The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the motor vehicle collision,” the released read.

Photo of 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo and her three daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila who were all killed in a crash in Brampton. Facebook

The driver of the Infiniti, identified as 20-year-old Brady Robertson, also suffered serious injuries and was charged in the collision.

He is facing four counts of dangerous operation causing death as well as four more counts of impaired operation causing death by drugs.

— With files from Global News’ Nick Westoll.

No Charges Warranted in Relation to Brampton Collision Between Civilian Vehicles that Claimed the Lives of a Woman and her Three Daughters https://t.co/Rgexx6ndlN — SIU (@SIUOntario) October 21, 2020

