Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and says only five active cases remain in the province.
According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 766 Nova Scotia tests on the day before.
To date, Nova Scotia has completed 106,213 negative test results, 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
Health officials said no one is currently in hospital.
As of Wednesday, 1,027 cases are now considered resolved.
