Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 10:34 am
Couple wearing a face masks waiting to cross the street in Montreal, Que., Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Couple wearing a face masks waiting to cross the street in Montreal, Que., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and says only five active cases remain in the province.

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 766 Nova Scotia tests on the day before.

READ MORE: No new coronavirus cases identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, 5 active cases remain

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, Nova Scotia has completed 106,213 negative test results, 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Trending Stories

Health officials said no one is currently in hospital.

As of Wednesday, 1,027 cases are now considered resolved.

Click to play video 'Dalhousie graduate launches COVID-19 student support network' Dalhousie graduate launches COVID-19 student support network
Dalhousie graduate launches COVID-19 student support network
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers