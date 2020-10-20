No new coronavirus cases identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, 5 active cases remain

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said only five active cases remain in the province.
According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 552 Nova Scotia tests the day before.
To date, Nova Scotia has 105,651 negative test results, 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
No one is currently in hospital, health officials said.
As of Tuesday, 1,027 cases are now resolved.
